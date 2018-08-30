Laughing Squid

How to Write Lyrics That Convey Desired Emotional Resonance With the Use of Rhymes and Accents

The fast talking doodling music theorist and musician 12tone stepped away from the scale in order to explain how best to use various forms of rhymes (end rhymes, interior rhymes, assonance and consonance) when writing the lyrics of a song. He also stresses the importance of knowing how to properly accent words so that it works with the melody to convey the desired emotional resonance within a rhyme.

Whatever melody you’re singing, there’s going to be emphasized notes and less emphasized notes and in my opinion one of the biggest differences between amateur and professional lyricists is how well they line up those accented notes with the accented syllables of their lyrics.



