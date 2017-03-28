The Second Fake Trailer for ‘Mean Bean’ Turns the Clumsy Mr. Bean Into a Stone Cold Killer

Chicago video editor John Loberger has created the second fake trailer for his “Mean Bean” spoof featuring recut scenes from Mr. Bean films that make Rowan Atkinson‘s clumsy character look like a stone cold killer.
