A Powerful Short Film About a Concerned Father Who Agrees to Be His Son’s ‘Second’ in a Modern Duel

“The Second” is a powerful short film by Tony Zhou and Taylor Ramos, of the insightful video series Every Frame a Painting, that is set in an alternate universe where a modernized version of a traditional duel takes place after all arguments have been exhausted and compromises denied.

The film delves into the complexities of masculinity and the life-altering choice a young man faces when confronted with the weight of his mistakes.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee plays Phillip, father to a stubborn young man played by Ethan Hwang who has evidently wronged another party. When negotiations regarding reparations break down, the son calls for a formal duel with Phillip as his “second”. Phillip offers his son advice that goes unheeded, and the argument concludes in a single second.

Behind the Scenes of ‘The Second’