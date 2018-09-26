Touring the Noxious Sulphurous Remains of the Once Celebrated Resort Area at California’s Salton Sea

Filmmaker Kyle Frager of NeverStopExploring journeyed inland from his Southern California home to the Salton Sea, a human-made saline lake that sits in between the Imperial Valley and Coachella Valley on the San Andreas Fault. This whole area was once considered a successful golf resort in the 1950s, with luminaries such as Frank Sinatra making appearances to promote the lifestyle.

The resort ultimately failed as the lake became overwrought with salt, pollution and prodigious algal blooms that emit a noxious sulphurous odor. All of this has proven extremely fatal to fish, although some tilapia remain. What remains at this point in time is a dry, dessicated land with very low population and lots of very funky art. While this area seems abandoned, as of April 2018, California’s Natural Resource Agency is evaluating 11 proposals to revive and restore the area.