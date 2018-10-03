Laughing Squid

An Autonomous Robotic Golf Caddie That Obediently Follows Golfers Around the Course Like a Dog

The Rover is an autonomous golf caddie that acts more like an obedient dog than a robot. The Rover is completely hands-free and simply requires a clip-on transmitter to establish an immediate bond with a golfer. Once the connection is made, the Rover will happily follow that golfer all around the course.

To play a round with Rover, all you have to do is place your bag on the caddie, clip on the transmitter and start walking. No joysticks. No remotes. No distractions. Just a relaxing, invigorating round of golf with Rover right behind you. It’s the way golf was meant to be played.

