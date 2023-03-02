Samara Climbs Out of TV in Creepy ‘The Ring’ Cosplay

While at Atlanta Comic-Con 2023, cosplayer Daracell captured footage of a brilliant but creepy cosplay of The Ring ghost Samara Morgan as she climbs out of a television and into real life. The television and stand were rolled around the convention with the Samara cosplayer sitting inside. Daracell was impressed.

Mind blown at how this is done!!

Here’s the original Samara television scene from the film.

A prank from 2017 also recreated this scene as part of a promotion for the squeal Rings.

