In a middle of the road departure from their usual revolutionary rock/heavy metal style, the incredible Wackids performed a cheerful toy instrument cover of the 1985 Huey Lewis and the News single “The Power of Love” while standing in front of a DeLorean (the song was featured in Back to the Future).
Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and FlipboardPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.