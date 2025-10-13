How Pigeons Have Adapted to the Busy Urban Landscapes of New York City and London

“The Pigeon Hustle”, an episode of the PBS series Nature, takes a look at how the ubiquitous pigeon has adapted to the incredibly busy urban landscapes of New York City and London. Narrator Bobby Moynahan also notes how intelligent these street savvy birds are and how their agility allows them to live amongst humans in two of the most heavily populated cities in the world. The episode premieres on November 5, 2025.

Follow in the footsteps of London and New York’s pigeon flocks to uncover their secret world. Witness the challenges of city life and how the humble pigeon has overcome them!

Some Pigeons of New York City

photo by Lori Dorn

photo by Lori Dorn