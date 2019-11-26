A Mesmerizing Visual Composition Imagining What Happens on the Other Side of Human Eyes

Color artist Thomas Blanchard (previously) has created “The Other Side”, a mesmerizing high-definition visual composition that imagines how human eyes process external information while going about their autonomic responses. Blanchard utilized paint, oil, inks, and soap to achieve this captivating effect.

The Other Side is an idyllic way to get in the eyes. The retinas of the eyes tear and we circulate in the optic nerves to see all the exchanges of information that occur when we contemplate the world. All videos were filmed in 8K with the RED Helium camera.