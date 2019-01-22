A Lush Version of the ‘Frasier’ Theme Song ‘Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs’ Performed by The National

Wow, the boys in @TheNational have done it again. This cover is gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/FINXEcpSU8 — Bobby Lord (@mysweetlord) January 19, 2019

Cincinnati indie band The National performed a lush, somewhat ethereal version of the song “Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs”, which was written for and served as the closing theme for the Cheers spinoff show Frasier for 11 seasons. Star Kelsey Grammer performed the original version as more of an upbeat, eclectic jazz song. Either way, it works.

In 2012, composer Bruce Miller explained the meaning of the song to writer Ken Levine.

“Hey baby I hear the blues a-callin”-refers to patients with troubles calling into the radio show

“Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs”

“But maybe I seem a bit confused”-Frasier’s personality was a bit????

“Maybe, but I got you pegged”-Frasier does understand these people and helps them.

“But I don’t know what to do with those Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs”-it’s a tough business….gotta deal with these “crazies” every day.

“They’re calling again”-oh, oh….should be self explanatory.

Here’s the original version of the theme.

via Bobby Lord