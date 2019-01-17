Laughing Squid

The Myth of Pandora's Box Told Through Animation

In the TED-Ed lesson “The Myth of Pandora’s Box”, animated by Jorge Moyano and Mauricio Piraquive, educator Iseult Gillespie shares the story behind the classic myth, particularly focusing on Pandora’s duality, specifically her unquenchable thirst for knowledge and her need to move forward without the requisite knowledge to do so. Gillespie also likens the parable to modern day concerns.

She knew that opening the box was irreversible –but alongside the strife, she’d set hope forth to temper its effects.Today, Pandora’s Box suggests the extreme consequences of tampering with the unknown – but Pandora’s burning curiosity also suggests the duality that lies at the heart of human inquiry. Are we bound to investigate everything we don’t know, to mine the earth for more – or are there some mysteries that are better left unsolved?




