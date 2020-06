Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

While promoting their brand new show Muppets Now on Disney+, several members of The Muppets joined James Corden and Reggie Watts of The Late Late Show for a lovely uplifting cover of Joe Cocker‘s iconic version of The Beatles song “With A Little Help From My Friends”.

Sing along with Kermit, Fozzie, Miss Piggy, Swedish Chef, Animal, Gonzo and so many more.

Here’s a trailer from the Muppets Now series.

Here’s Joe Cocker’s interpretation of the song.

And the original version of the song.