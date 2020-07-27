fbpx

The Muppets Perform the Second Act of ‘Hamilton’

Comedian Ricky Downes III, who quite amazingly reenacted the first act of Hamilton as different characters of The Muppets completed the historical play with the second act in the very same style.

Kermit the Frog reprised his role as Alexander Hamilton, Miss Piggy again played Elizabeth Schuyler, Fozzie Bear played Thomas Jefferson (with props to role originator Daveed Diggs), Rowlf the Dog played James Monroe, and Sam the Eagle regally played George Washington. Beaker and Camilla the Chicken again meeped and clicked their respective parts as Phillip Hamilton and Angelica Schuyler.

Here’s the First Act.


