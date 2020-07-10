The Muppets Perform the First Act of ‘Hamilton’

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Comedian Ricky Downes III, a “crazy redheaded bird person who does voice acting, stand up comedy, animation, and memorizes the entirety of The Lion King“, quite amazingly reenacted the first act of Hamilton as different characters of The Muppets.

Kermit the Frog, quite appropriately, played the title role while Animal played King George III. Beaker meeped and Camilla the Chicken clucked their respective ways through their respective solos.

Hey @Lin_Manuel and @KermitTheFrog , I was so inspired by @HamiltonMusical on Disney+ I recorded Act 1 as all of The Muppets.

You BOTH are truly the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational AND non-stop!

#Hamilton #HamiltonFilm https://t.co/HgVMNF4bf6 — Ricky Downes III (@RickyDownesIII) July 7, 2020

This amazing recording is also available on SoundCloud.

Making ya proud Lin! Cast:

Alexander Hamilton – Kermit the Frog

Aaron Burr – The Great Gonzo

Eliza Schuyler – Miss Piggy

Marquis de LaFozette – Fozzie Bear

George Washington – Sam the Eagle

Angelica Schuyler – Camilla the Chicken

John Laurens – Beaker

Hercules Mulligan – Rowlf the Dog

King George III – Animal

Peggy Schuyler – Janice

Samuel Seabury – The Swedish Chef

Charles Lee – Elmo

Congressional Delegates – Floyd and Zoot

Crazy Patriot – Crazy Harry

Statler and Waldorf – Themselves

via Boing Boing