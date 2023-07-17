The Incredible MSG Sphere in Las Vegas Lit Up the World’s Largest LED Screen on July 4, 2023

The incredible MSG Sphere, the world’s largest spherical entertainment venue, lit up its spectacular LED screens for the first time at its incredible Fourth of July celebration in 2023.

The Sphere, which resides at The Venetian Las Vegas Resort, is an immersive experience that showcases spherical images at an incredible 19,000×13,500 pixels for a seated audience of 17,500 people. The entire project cost over 2.3 billion dollars and officially opens on September 29, 2023.

It was pretty amazing to see all the stunning visuals on the New $2.3 Billion Entertainment Venue at the Venetian Resort. U2 will officially open the MSG Sphere on September 29, 2023.

The Sphere also boasts immersive sound, as was demonstrated by Trey Anastasio of Phish.

Singer-songwriter Trey Anastasio showcases the capabilities of MSG’s Sphere Immersive Sound, the world’s most advanced concert audio system. At scale at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, this system will feature 164,000 speakers and precise spatial capabilities delivered through wave field synthesis technology that will provide unique and immersive listening experiences.

via Boing Boing