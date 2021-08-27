The MSG Sphere Being Built in Las Vegas Will Be the World’s Largest Spherical Entertainment Venue

Architectural blog The B1M (previously) takes a look a the progress being made at the skyline-changing MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. This spherical entertainment venue, which will be the largest in the world, will have 17,500 seats that will be surrounded by an extremely high-resolution LED screen that projects at an incredible 19,000 x 13,500 pixels. The idea behind the sphere is to create a fully immersive, multi-sensory platform for artists and audiences alike.

The screen covers an area larger than three football fields, wrapping up, over and behind the stage to give the audience a fully immersive experience that’s 100 times clearer than today’s best HD TVs.

After delays due to the pandemic, the MSG Sphere is scheduled to be fully functional and open to the public in 2023.

