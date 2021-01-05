‘The Mandalorian’ Remixed As 1990s Sitcom ‘Grogu Pains’ About Din Djarin as a Single Father to Baby Yoda

Nerdist amusingly remix footage the oh so serious Star Wars series The Mandalorian as a silly 1990s sitcom called “Grogu Pains”. The series focuses on Din Djarin as a single dad to an incredibly precocious Baby Yoda. The pair is surrounded by a supporting cast of goofy, but well meaning characters that serve to complement their lives.

Can’t wait for the next season of The Mandalorian? Nerdist dug into our VHS tapes and found an old episode of Grogu Pains, a wholesome ‘90s sitcom about a single dad and his son’s hijinks, as well as all the friends they made along the way.