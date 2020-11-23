Din Djarin Opens Up About Unexpectedly Becoming a Single Father in an Amusing Spoof of ‘The Mandalorian’

In an amusing spoof of The Mandalorian by The Warp Zone, a surprisingly candid Din Djarin opens up about unexpectedly becoming a single father to a tiny green creature known only as “The Child”.

Din talks about the challenges involved in feeding, comforting, cleaning, and finding babysitters while he’s at work. He finds that childcare is so expensive that he has to get a second job at a restaurant where he gets to deal with all sorts of entitled people. But in the end, Din finds that it’s all worth it just to make sure his Baby Yoda remains safe.

Inspired by the hit Disney Plus series, we wanted to take a more in-depth look at what being a Dad to Baby Yoda must be like. At the end of the day, Din Djarin is just a bounty hunter doing the best he can to make ends meet and raise this peculiar child.

