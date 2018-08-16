Laughing Squid

'The Mad Drummer' Who Was at the Wrong Gig Decimates Kevin in a Drum Battle on 'The Office'

In 2010, a dramatic drummer with a very distinct style became rather popular when a video of him playing surfaced with the caption “this drummer is at the wrong gig” went viral. Since that time, the drummer, whose name is Steve Moore aka “The Mad Drummer”, has appeared in commercials, on international talk shows and in his own live performance show. One particularly memorable moment, however, was when Moore appeared on a musical episode of The Office and completely decimated Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner) in a warehouse drum battle.

CEO Robert California (James Spader) surprises Andy, Kevin, and Darryl when he asks to join their band after he finds them having a jam session in the warehouse. Soon thereafter, California’s friends, (Lindsey Broad and Steve Moore), arrive and take over the original band. At this point Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) challenges Steve Moore to a drum battle.



