Famous Voice Over Artist Frank Welker Performs a Roar for ‘The Lion King’ Using an Empty Garbage Can

The very talented voice-over artist Frank Welker performed a substantial roar into an empty garbage can while recording the sound effects for The Lion King. The metal bin provided the right amount of acoustical feedback to make the lion’s roar sound even mightier than it actually was.

Welker was known for providing the voices and sound effects for over 100 animated characters for film and television.

via Digg