The King, A Powerful Road Trip Film That Likens the Current Political Climate to the Life of Elvis Presley

For the film The King, award-winning filmmaker Eugene Jarecki travelled across the United States in a 1963 Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley in order to learn more about the legendary singer’s life and how his meteoric rise and downfall is analogous to the current political climate of the United States. Along his journey, Jarecki meets with a number of local people and celebrities, each of whom offer information, history and/or some very strong opinions about both Elvis and the country itself.

In this groundbreaking film, Jarecki paints a visionary portrait of the state of the American Dream and a penetrating look at how the hell we got here. A diverse cast of Americans, both famous and non, join the journey, including Alec Baldwin, Rosanne Cash, Chuck D, Emmylou Harris, Ethan Hawke, Van Jones, Mike Myers, and Dan Rather, among many others.

The film opens in theaters June 22, 2018.


