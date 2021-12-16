The Kiffness Performs a Drum and Bass Remix of the West Bengali Peanut Seller Song ‘Kacha Badam’

The very talented South African musician David Scott of The Kiffness did a drum and bass remix of the now-viral song “Kacha Badam”. The original was written and performed by Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller from West Bengal, India. Scott says that he was really impressed with Bhuban’s voice and wanted to showcase his talent.

I’m very proud of this drum & bass remix with Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller in West Bengal, India. I’d really love to see someone who’s such a talented musician shine on the world stage & hopefully my remix helps in some way.

Scott also stated that he wanted to get ahold of the peanut vendor as he’d like to share any proceeds he made from the remix with him.

If anyone knows how to get hold of Bhuban, please let me know. I would really like to share any revenue that this song might make with him, and hopefully work towards an official release of this remix.