How to Solve the Information Paradox In the Event a Black Hole Deletes the Entire Universe

In a highly informative yet somewhat terrifying animation, design house Kurzgesagt explains the concept of black holes (see previous video), the destructive nature of black holes and how information (i.e. the universe) could be swallowed up by a black hole if the black hole information paradox holds true.

Information tells us how things are different from each other and what used to be what. Black holes do the opposite: they take different things and make them the same. They destroy information. This creates the information paradox, and this is a serious problem. The information paradox is fundamental for all our laws of physics that information can never be lost. Existing not existing without information. Everything is relative. When it comes to our understanding of reality we need absolute. How could we solve this paradox?