A Lively Parody of ‘The Little Mermaid’ Song ‘Under the Sea’ About the Benefits of Living With ADHD

Penn Holderness of The Holderness Family (previously) performed a lively parody of “Under the Sea” from the The Little Mermaid soundtrack, using the melody of the song to sing about living with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). Penn’s wife Kim did an excellent job portraying a very put upon wife who lives with someone who has ADHD.

Calling it a deficiency is wrong, ADHD helped Penn write this song? Also, that recorder solo was much harder than it looked.

Penn had previously shared a list of helpful “ADHD Life Hacks” for those who find themselves in the same situation.