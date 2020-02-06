An Exquisite Paper Cut-Out Inspired by ‘The Great Wave Off Kanagawa’ by Hokusai

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Artist Héloïse Bossard of AuDetourDuPapier has created an absolutely stunning paper cut-out that was inspired by the famous woodblock print “The Great Wave Off Kanagawa” by ukiyo-e artist Hokusai. Like the original, Boussard’s exquisite interpretation captures that incredibly delicate balance between the existing calm and impending disaster.

Here it is, a wave made of paper, inspired by the Great Wave from Hokusai.

These and other pieces are available for purchase through the AuDetourDuPapier Etsy store.

Here are several other pieces created by Boussard.