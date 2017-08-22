Laughing Squid

The Great 78 Project, An Internet Archive Community Project to Preserve and Digitize Old 78 RPM Records

The Great 78 Project is a collaborative project between the Internet Archive, George Blood LP, and the Archive of Contemporary Music that seeks to work with the community in order to locate and preserve as many 78rpm records as possible. The current count is over 200,000 but are always looking for more. Most of of these donated 78s are also being digitized for future generations.

From about 1898 to the 1950s, an estimated 3 million sides (~3 minute recordings) have been made on 78rpm discs. While the commercially viable recordings will have been restored or remastered onto LP’s or CD, there is still research value in the artifacts and usage evidence in the often rare 78rpm discs and recordings.

