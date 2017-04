For their Open Sea exhibit, the Monterey Bay Aquarium set up a live video stream to capture the gracefully ethereal beauty of the sea nettle, a stinging species of jellyfish.

Get an up-close look at the delicate sea nettles in our Open Sea exhibit. Watch as their long tentacles and lacey mouth-arms move smoothly through the water. But don’t let these unassuming invertebrates fool you—their graceful trailing parts are covered in stinging cells used for hunting.