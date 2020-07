Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Musician Stefan Murphy of the Mighty Stef performed the iconic theme song from the 1990s Will Smith sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air as if it were a traditional Irish pub ballad. Murphy’s voice perfectly translates the distinctly hip hop song into a somber tale best served with a couple of pints.

Pub Songs Of Ireland: The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

Here’s the original theme song performed by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince.

