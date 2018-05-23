Laughing Squid

The Fondoodler, A Food-Safe Reloadable Hot Gun That Can Doodle, Draw and Design With Cheese

Fondoodler Design

For a limited time, the Laughing Squid Store is featuring a great deal on the Fondoodler, a unique product that we first wrote about back in November 2016. The Fondoodler is a super simple, food-safe reloadable hot gun that melts most types of string, shredded, block or sheet-style cheese in a cylindrical canister, just like a hot glue gun with which to draw, decorate, doodle or design with cheese. This product is available through the Laughing Squid Store for only $17 – an 43% discount on its original retail price of $30.

The Fondoodler: a hot glue gun, but for cheese. A scientific breakthrough to transform the way we live, the way we think, and the way we put cheese on stuff.

Fondoodler Parts

Fondoodler Castle

Fondoodler Crackers

Fondoodler Nachos


