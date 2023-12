‘The Exit 8’ An Enigmatic Video Game Where Players Roam an Endless Subway Looking for a Way Out

The Exit 8 is an enigmatic and somewhat claustrophobic video game that puts the player into a seemingly endless subway passageway in search of “The Exit 8” to the outside. While the path seems simple enough, there are some unexpected occurrences and anomalies that make the game far more complicated than it seems.

You are trapped in an endless underground passageway. Observe your surroundings carefully to reach “The Exit 8”.

