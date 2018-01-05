A Giant Interactive Glass and Gold Picture Frame Sculpture That Stands 150 Meters Above Dubai

A post shared by Made From Drone (@madefromdrone) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:16pm PST

The city of Dubai is known for its devotion to opulence and its newest addition to the skyline is no exception, though not without its own controversy. Mexican architect Fernando Donis submitted his original frame design in 2008 to the ThyssenKrupp Elevator Architecture Award – Dubai and won first prize. When it was time to build, however, Donis was required to sign over his rights to the design. Donis explained his vision in an interview with The Guardian.

They took my project, changed the design and built it without me …Instead of another massive structure I proposed a void. Something that would frame all the other landmarks.

Despite the controversy, The Dubai Frame was built in Zabeel Park and opened on January 1, 2018. The Frame stands 150 meters high above the city with a 100 meter bridge between the towers the offers spectacular views of the city’s most iconic sights.

The location of the giant rectangular frame is Zabeel Park and was carefully chosen to give visitors the best view of both old and new Dubai. The project comprises a 150-metre-high, 93-metre-wide structure being built to resemble a huge picture frame, through which landmarks representing modern Dubai such as Emirates Towers and Burj Khalifa can be seen on one side, while from the other side, visitors can view older parts of the city such as Deira, Umm Harare and Karama.

A post shared by DubaiMediaOffice (@dubaimediaoffice) on Dec 28, 2017 at 7:56am PST

A post shared by D O N I S (@donisarchitects) on Dec 27, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

A post shared by DubaiMediaOffice (@dubaimediaoffice) on Dec 26, 2017 at 3:43am PST

A post shared by Dubai Frame (@dubaiframe) on Jan 1, 2018 at 10:25pm PST

A post shared by DubaiMediaOffice (@dubaimediaoffice) on Dec 26, 2017 at 11:22am PST

A post shared by Dubai Frame (@dubaiframe) on Dec 26, 2017 at 3:40am PST

via The Guardian, My Modern Met