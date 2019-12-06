Laughing Squid

Fascinating Visual Deep Dive That Lets You Scroll Down to See What Lives at Various Depths of the Sea

The Deep Sea

Computer scientist Neal Argarwal, who previously created an interactive visualization of the scale of objects in space, turned his sights downward for “The Deep Sea”, a fascinating interactive dive into what lives at the bottom of the sea. Scrolling down sends the viewer deeper and deeper, revealing which creatures live at which depths.

The Deep Sea 58 Meters

The Deep Sea 254 Meters

The Deep Sea 358 Meters

The Deep Sea 1055 Meters

The Deep Sea 2227 Meters

via Flowing Data

