Fascinating Visual Deep Dive That Lets You Scroll Down to See What Lives at Various Depths of the Sea

Computer scientist Neal Argarwal, who previously created an interactive visualization of the scale of objects in space, turned his sights downward for “The Deep Sea”, a fascinating interactive dive into what lives at the bottom of the sea. Scrolling down sends the viewer deeper and deeper, revealing which creatures live at which depths.

Introducing The Deep Sea – an interactive visualization of the ocean ? Grab some popcorn, it's a long ride! ? https://t.co/HaAZe8o5Q7 ? pic.twitter.com/OZAdFALUm0 — Neal Agarwal (@nealagarwal) December 2, 2019

