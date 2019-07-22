A Sneak Peek Into Jim Henson’s ‘Dark Crystal’ Prequel Netflix Series ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’

In 2017, we wrote about how Netflix partnered with The Henson Company to create the prequel to the late Jim Henson‘s visionary 1982 film The Dark Crystal. Filming of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance in 2017, using illustrations from the film’s original designer Brian Froud and Henson’s amazing creatures.

During San Diego Internation Comic-Con 2019, show creators offered a sneak peek into what lies ahead for the series, which premieres August 30th, 2019.