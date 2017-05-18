Laughing Squid

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, A Prequel to Jim Henson’s Visionary Film Coming to Netflix

The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance

When speaking about his visionary 1982 film The Dark Crystal, the legendary Jim Henson stated that although it was the hardest thing he’d ever worked on, it was also the most rewarding. Netflix, in cooperation with The Jim Henson Company, has taken on that same challenge with The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance , a prequel series featuring illustrations from the film’s original designer Brian Froud and Henson’s amazing creatures. The 10-Episode series will begin filming in the U.K. during fall 2017.

The 10-episode fantasy adventure series is a prequel to the groundbreaking 1982 fan favorite The Dark Crystal, and takes place many years before the events of the film. The series will be shot in the U.K., and will star an ensemble of fantastical, state-of-the-art creatures created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop™ and Brian Froud, the original feature’s conceptual designer.

