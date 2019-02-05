Transformers Themed Band The Cybertronic Spree Performs Cover of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’

The rock star robots of The Cybertronic Spree, a Transformers themed tribute band that embraces everything about video games, performed a really righteous cover of the iconic Led Zeppelin viking theme “The Immigrant Song”. The lead singer captured the true essence of Robert Plant‘s vocals from the original song while the rest of the band followed suit.

Robot rockstars in disguise, The Cybertronic Spree pay tribute to all time greats, LED ZEPPELIN. Talk about a bunch of bots who like to stay topical am I right? …The Cybertronic Spree is a band of Transformers who perform classic cartoon, videogame, and anime theme songs at full volume. Their metal anthems, based around the soundtrack from the 1986 animated film, The Transformers: The Movie, have since transformed into a one-of-a-kind live show that has audiences singing along.

“The Immigrant Song” was also featured in the Avengers film Thor: Ragnarok.

Here are some other songs from other films that they’ve played to really appreciative live audiences.

