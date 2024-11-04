The Cure Debuts Their New Album ‘Songs of a Lost World’ With a Free Live Streamed Concert

The Cure debuted Songs of a Lost World, their first full length album in 16 years, in its entirety during a concert the band performed at the Troxy in London that was live streamed for free.

A free global live stream marking the release of the new album Songs Of A Lost World, out now.

This was the band’s first album since 4:13 Dream, which was released in 2008. The song lyrics are as profound and Robert Smith‘s vocals are as heartbreaking as ever. Smith spoke about the new album, saying that he’s been writing the album for a long time.

It’s just there, it’s just what we what we did. I don’t think there was really a kind of an official beginning to this album because it’s been kind of drifting in and out of my life for like an awful long time.