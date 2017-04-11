The Connected Characters of Sense8 Face a Dark Enemy Together in the Second Season Trailer

The trailer for the second season of the mysterious science fiction drama Netflix series Sense8 previews a challenging time for the eight connected characters, who realize that they have to look out for one another in order to face a very dark and threatening enemy together.

In Season 2, dark forces continue to track the cluster of eight connected characters. The sensates will learn more about BPO, the secret organization searching for their cluster and others like them, and will work to protect themselves from this organization that is out to hunt and kill them.

All episodes of Sense8 will be available to stream on May 5, 2017.

