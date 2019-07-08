The Cat Rescuers, A Film About Compassionate Volunteers Who Help Stray Cats in Brooklyn

The award-winning documentary The Cat Rescuers takes a look at the compassionate and dedicated people who provide sustenance and veterinary care to the feral cats of Brooklyn through TNR (Trap, Neuter, Release) and adoption programs. The rescuers filmmakers Rob Fruchtman and Steve Lawrence spoke with include Sassee Walker, Tara Green of Brooklyn Animal Action, artist Claire Corey and IT professional Stuart Siet. The documentary is currently screening at the IFC Center in New York City.

With over 500,000 streets cats struggling to survive in NYC, and the city unwilling to address the problem, spirited volunteers like Sassee, Claire, Stu and Tara have come to their aid. Their beat is Brooklyn, where the problem has exploded. Combing the borough’s alleys, backyards, and housing projects, they trap the cats, get them fixed and returned to their colonies, or adopted. THE CAT RESCUERS shows the skill, resilience and humor they bring to this challenging but rewarding work, and how their mission to reduce animal suffering, often at great sacrifice to themselves, has changed their lives.