The Cars gave a dynamic performance of their hit songs “Moving In Stereo”, “The Dangerous Type”, “Let’s Go” and “Candy-O” while appearing on the late-night musical variety series The Midnight Special on September 28, 1979. Band co-founders Benjamin Orr and Ric Ocasek traded off on lead vocals from song to song during this incredibly tight set.
The Cars Performing Live on ‘The Midnight Special’ in September 1979
