The Book of Weirdo, A Hardcover Retrospective of the Alternative Comics Scene During the 1980s and 1990s

Last Gasp has published The Book of Weirdo, an almost 300 page hardcover retrospective by Jon B. Cooke about the alternative comics scene in the United States during the 1980s and early 1990s. Much of the book tells the story of R. Crumb‘s Weirdo magazine, which anthologized the underground comics of the day from 1981-1990.

The Book of Weirdo, tells the story of the deranged, despised, depraved, dirty, honest, ornery, perverted, gross, neurotic, insulting, fun-loving, tragic, ugly, grim, infantile, reactionary, unique, stupid & brilliant Weirdo magazine.

Here she comes! Drew Friedman's fantastic cover art for my forthcoming book, THE BOOK OF WEIRDO! Logo work by David Coulson! pic.twitter.com/KxjZwyOBSD — Jon B. Cooke (@jonbcooke) April 17, 2018

