A Gorgeous 4K Film Capturing the Fiery Personalities That Reveal Themselves Within a Heat Varying Flame

A luminous episode of the Yan Liang series Envisioning Chemistry, entitled “The Beauty of Flames”, captures in 4K resolution, the incredible personalities that reveal themselves as a flame burns brightly at different levels of gas flow.

This video captures many beautiful and extraordinary flames … By studying these flames, the researchers want to get a better understanding of the complicated combustion process.

This project is a collaboration between The Beauty of Science and the Chinese Chemical Society.

