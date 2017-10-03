Envisioning Chemistry, A Series of 4K Ultra HD Films Capturing the Beauty of Chemical Chain Reactions

For this release, we have 10 new films to showcase the beauty and magic of chemistry…we used chemical reactions as an essential element in the film media, together with music and editing, to explore the new possibility of film-making. …we took advantages of the state-of-the-art photography equipment, including high-resolution microscopes, thermal imaging infrared cameras, high-speed cameras, and 4K Ultra HD cameras, to reveal beauty of chemical reactions like never before.

