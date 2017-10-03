Laughing Squid

Envisioning Chemistry, A Series of 4K Ultra HD Films Capturing the Beauty of Chemical Chain Reactions

Yan Liang of the award winning series Beautiful Chemistry has created stunning sequel entitled Envisioning Chemistry, which, like its predecessor, is a series of artistic 4K films capturing the visual beauty of chemical chain reactions. The project is a collaborative endeavor between The Beauty of Science and the Chinese Chemical Society.

For this release, we have 10 new films to showcase the beauty and magic of chemistry…we used chemical reactions as an essential element in the film media, together with music and editing, to explore the new possibility of film-making. …we took advantages of the state-of-the-art photography equipment, including high-resolution microscopes, thermal imaging infrared cameras, high-speed cameras, and 4K Ultra HD cameras, to reveal beauty of chemical reactions like never before.

