‘Here, There, and Everywhere’ by The Beatles Re-Released With a Colorful Animated Music Video

With the 2022 re-release of the iconic album Revolver by The Beatles, their beautiful love song “Here, There, and Everywhere” was given a colorful animated music video that tracks the band’s movements from place to place. The video was directed and animated by Rok Predin of Trunk Animation, who skillfully vividly combined reality with a touch of symbolic psychedelia to set the mood of the time.

Follow the band on tour, as they face an ever-changing backdrop of cities, hotels, roads, and gigs, with only each other to rely on. A magical dancer appears to each of them, representing inspiration and creative freedom.