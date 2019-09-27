Beautiful Music Video Released for ‘Here Comes the Sun’ Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of ‘Abbey Road’

In honor of the 50th anniversary of The Beatles‘ album Abbey Road, an absolutely beautiful new music video has been released to accompany the iconic George Harrison song “Here Comes the Sun”. The video uses a combination of animation, photos and live action to convey the message of hope that was needed then and very much needed now.

It was 50 years ago today, on August 8, 1969, that the world’s most famous band stepped out from London’s EMI Recording Studios to stride, single-file, across the black and white stripes of Abbey Road’s nearby zebra crossing. …Experience the mesmerizing moving sunrise in Abbey Road Studios Studio Two, where the band famously recorded most of Abbey Road.

This and other songs, including those previously unreleased, have been remastered and remixed for the new Abbey Road Anniversary Package, which is available for purchase as of this day.