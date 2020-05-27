A Disconcerting Version of The Beatles Iconic Song ‘Eleanor Rigby’ Performed With Only E and F Notes

Uberphawx shared an incredibly disconcerting rendition of the iconic song “Eleanor Rigby” by The Beatles using only the E and F notes of the scale. This effect makes the song that much more despairing.
by Lori Dorn on
