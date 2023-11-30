‘Come Together’ Played as a Dire Straits Song

Dutch musician Laszlo Buring performed “Come Together” in the highly recognizable style of Dire Straits, played in a manner similar to the song “Walk of Life”. Buring played every instrument and did a near-perfect impression of Mark Knopfler‘s voice while capturing the intellectual whimsy of the classic song by The Beatles.

About time I did a track by The Beatles, after it’s been requested many times. I thought about which track to do and then when I listened to the lyrics of Come Together, which starts with ‘Here come old flat-top’, it reminded me of how Walk of Life starts, with ‘Here come Johnny singing oldies, goldies.