‘The Beam’ at Top of The Rock in NYC Lets Visitors Recreate the 1932 Photo ‘Lunch Atop a Skyscraper’

The Beam is a new attraction at the top of 30 Rockefeller Plaza (“Top of the Rock”) in New York City that lets visitors recreate the iconic 1932 photo “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper”, which featured workers enjoying their lunch while sitting on top of a beam that was suspended 850 feet in the air.

The iconic 1932 photo depicting 11 ironworkers lunching precariously on a steel beam, 69 stories high, was taken right here during the construction of 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Follow in their fearless footsteps by buckling up for an exhilarating ascent above the deck.

The ride automatically lifts riders 12 feet in the air and rotates 180° to showcase the spectacular view from such a height.

