Composer Who Scored Coen Brothers Film ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ Briefly Explains the Soundtrack

at on

In a brief but informative clip from behind-the-scenes of the Coen Brothers Netflix film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, score composer Carter Burwell explains how he stitched together the Oscar-nominated soundtrack of the film in order to create a unified sound amongst six very different stories.

Sometimes the music plays the the hopes and dreams and sometimes it plays the the bleakness of the situation, each piece is very different.there are different stories there’s no common characters or anything like that but music would be the thing that would tie them all together.



