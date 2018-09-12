The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, A Darkly Comedic Western Anthology by the Coen Brothers on Netflix

The Ballad of Buster James, is an anthology of six separate fantastic stories that take place in the newly discovered American frontier over the course of 25 years. Each story is told in the distinctively dark comedic style of the Coen Brothers and features a number accomplished actors (some of whom are regulars of Coen Brother films) and musicians, such as James Franco, Zoe Kazan, Tyne Daly, Willie Watson, Ralph Ineson, Tim Blake Nelson, Stephen Root, Liam Neeson, Brendan Gleeson and Tom Waits. The film is scheduled to be released November 16, 2018 on Netflix.

