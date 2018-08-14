Why People Find Comfort in Lonely, Desolate Places

In a geographic episode of their wonderful animated series, the very perceptive School of Life explains why certain people eschew more populated places for more lonely, desolated locations in order to find a sense of comfort, happiness and peace within themselves. They posit that these empty places offer a person the necessary space for getting in touch with their own needs without the comforts of home, friends and familiar things to distract them from themselves.

In these lonely, isolated places, we have an opportunity to meet with bits of ourselves with which the routines of daily life don’t allow us to commune. We are keeping an appointment with a disavowed side of our characters, and can have internal conversations of a sort that are drowned out by the normal chatter, the smiling and the casual enquiries of our regular lives.